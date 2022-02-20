Anna Answers: Why do we receive wireless warnings for snow squalls?

Question: Why do we receive wireless warnings for snow squalls?

Answer: Snow squalls bring the risk of quick whiteout conditions, strong winds, and falling temperatures in a matter of minutes. They also bring the risk of roads suddenly experiencing a “flash freeze” along with the overall low visibility and the burst of snow, because of that highways are one of the worst places to be during a snow squall.

In a matter of minutes, conditions can deteriorate rapidly and because of this, an emergency alert is issued if you are within the snow squall warning. The National Weather Service issues the warning as the snow squall is about to occur and it will signal an emergency alert on your phone along with an audible alert. This is similar to what happens for an Amber Alert or if you are within a tornado warning.

If you receive the alert, the best thing you can do is delay travel until the warning is over. If you are driving (especially on the highway) exit the road or highway as soon as you can. If you are unable to safely exit reduce your speed and turn on your headlights.

Visibility drops in a matter of minutes and can quickly change to whiteout conditions.

