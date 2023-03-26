Question: Why does low-pressure spin counterclockwise?

Answer: High pressure systems have sinking air; the air near the surface flows down and away. Low pressure systems deal with rising air; air flows up and together.

In the Northern Hemisphere, low pressure systems spin counterclockwise and high pressure systems spin clockwise, but why does a low pressure spin counterclockwise?

It is because a variety of factors but the short answers is beause of a force due to differences in horizontal pressure in the atmosphere, friction, the Earth’s spin, and the Coriolis effect. Which in simple terms, make things such as air traveling long distances around the Earth move at a curve rather than a straight line.

Low pressure winds move counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and move clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next episode.