Question: What is virga?

Answer: If you have ever looked at the radar and saw precipitation but when outside you weren’t observing any it might have been virga. Virga is defined as precipitation that does not make it to the ground.

Virga is defined by the National Weather Service Glossary as “Precipitation falling from the base of a cloud and evaporating before it reaches the ground.” It does not make it to the ground because of a layer of dry air.

