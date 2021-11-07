Anna Answers: Why have we not had freeze warnings if we have had temperatures below freezing?

Question: Why have we not had freeze warnings if we have had temperatures below freezing?

Answer: We have seen temperatures below freezing overnight recently. So it might prompt the question, why haven’t we seen freeze warnings (temperatures at or below freezing) or frost advisories (for temperatures just above freezing) as we have in years past.

It all depends on the growing season for your local area. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are only issued when still in the growing season. Typically the growing season ends when most of the county or area has had the first fall freeze. This normally occurs mid to late October for our region. But this year the growing season ended before the first freeze.

Here is a public information statement from the National Weather Service Binghamton made on October 14th:

“GROWING SEASON TO END OCTOBER 15TH FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST PA AND CENTRAL NY…

OCTOBER 15TH IS TWO WEEKS BEYOND THE AVERAGE FIRST FREEZE DATE FOR MOST OF NORTHEAST PA AND CENTRAL NY. FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS WILL NOT BE ISSUED. THE GROWING SEASON RESUMES MAY 2022. FOR LUZERNE AND LACKAWANNA COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PA, AND YATES, SENECA, SOUTHERN CAYUGA, AND ONONDAGA COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NY, THE GROWING SEASON WILL END OCTOBER 25TH, OR EARLIER IF TEMPERATURES FALL TO FREEZING OR COLDER. IN THESE AREAS THE AVERAGE FIRST FALL FREEZE DATE IS OCTOBER 11TH. “

The growing season for the remaining counties ended October 25th as temperatures did not reach below freezing before that date.

