Anna Answers: Why have we seen so many Alberta Clipper systems recently?

Question: Why have we seen so many “Alberta Clipper” systems recently?

Answer: An Alberta Clipper low pressure system according to the National Weather Service glossary is a “fast moving low pressure system that moves southeast out of Canadian Province of Alberta, through the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes region, and the Northeast usually during the winter. It is usually accompanied by light snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures.

They’re fast, they have strong winds, they have sudden temperature drops. We’ve seen a few of them recently with 2-3 in the last couple of weeks. You might wonder why are we talking about them more than before. Here are a few reasons why:

Alberta Clippers tend to favor La Nina years. It can lead to enhanced snowfall at the Great Lakes shorelines from the Clippers during the winter as well. They happen during the winter time. Alberta Clippers have the highest frequency in December and January and they happen overall less in October and March.

