Question: Why have we seen strong wind gusts this week?

Answer: After multiple days this last week of wind advisories and strong wind gusts, let’s go over the three main reasons why:

Upper-level setup: We had an upper-level trough over Canada in addition to a strong jet stream helping accelerate the fronts Strong Surface fronts/pressure systems: We had low-pressure systems and fronts strengthen as they moved from west to east. Also with strong pressure systems, it can create strong winds for those in between a strong high pressure and a strong low pressure. Climatology: It is more common to see this set up at this time of year.

