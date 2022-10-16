Question: Why was there a freeze watch issued if we go below freezing in the fall and winter?

Answer: According to the technical definition, a freeze watch is issued when there is potential for “significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours” (NWS).

A freeze watch is used in the fall, until the end of the growing season which is usually until late October or early November depending on your state and subregion.

