Question: Will we see winter weather this season?

Answer: It is the end of February and so far for the Twin Tiers, this has been an extremely mild winter season with no impactful snow storms. What are the odds we see winter weather/a winter storm before the end of the winter season?

According to outlooks from the climate prediction center, for the next upcoming couple of weeks, we are likely to be near normal for our temperatures. For the next 3 months, we are slightly more likely to be above average.

Looking at the data since 2000, the latest we have seen snowfall of 6+ inches of snow for the season was March 18th and there were multiple instances of March snowfall of 6+ inches. Temperatures are likely to be close to normal and normal for this time of year mid-30s for the high and mid-teens for the low. This means it is not out of the question for us to still see measurable snowfall before the end of the winter season.

