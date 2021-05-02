Getting Geeky With Grant – Why do we sweat?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Do you ever wonder about the science behind why we sweat when it is warm outside? Our bodies like to stay near 98.6 degrees. That is the average temperature of the human body and where it is most comfortable functioning. So when our body temperature rises, thanks to temperatures warmer than that or when we are working out, sweat is released from our skin. The water then evaporates from our skin which draws heat out of our body through a process known as evaporative cooling. This is our natural way of keep our bodies cooler and back to homeostasis. However, on muggy days sweat fails to evaporate from your skin because the water vapor in the air prohibits it which makes you feel even warmer, sticky, and uncomfortable. This is where the “feels like” temperature comes into play.