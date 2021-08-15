Guzzo’s Grip on Weather (08/15/21): Tracking the Tropics











Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk about weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about the tropics. Currently, we have the tropical systems Fred and Grace. Fred formed on August 11th while Grace developed on August 13th. The area they both developed in is not unusual for this time of the year. Fred and Grace developed to the east of the Leeward Islands. It is also typical to see the tropics starting to heat up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the average peak of hurricane season, but activity usually starts picking up from August to October. Impacts have already been felt from Fred as it reached tropical storm status near the Leeward Islands, moved through the Caribbean Sea, and then made landfall on the Hispaniola on August 11 as a tropical storm. Due to the land interaction, Fred weakened back to a tropical depression and has remained poorly organized. Another landfall was made on Cuba’s northern coast as a tropical depression. Currently, Fred is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is west of Florida while becoming a remnant low but continued strengthening, is expected for the tropical system as it moves towards the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain upwards of 8 inches, rip currents, and winds gusts upwards of tropical storm force are some of the main impacts that are expected along the Gulf Coast as Fred makes landfall sometime during the afternoon to evening hours on Monday. Grace is expected to follow a somewhat similar path to Fred as of right now. Tropical storm warnings are currently issued for the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as tropical storm force winds are expected to impact those areas today. After impacting those areas, Grace is expected to potentially bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to the Hispaniola which just saw impacts from Fred a few days ago. Haiti does not need the presence of another tropical system because yesterday, the country experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Over the next couple of days, Grace is currently expected to move towards Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. For us here in the Twin Tiers, we are not expected to see any major impacts from either of these tropical systems. Fred’s remnants will bring moisture into our region for Thursday and Friday which will just result in the chance for some showers and storms.