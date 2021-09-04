Guzzo’s Grip on Weather (09/04/21): Greenland’s Summit

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk about weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about something that happened two weeks ago for the first time in recorded history. Rain fell on Greenland’s Summit for the first time in recorded history. On August 14 and 15, rain pelted the ice sheet. Typically, this would be snow. For the third time in recorded history, temperatures at the summit reached above freezing. This summit has an elevation of 10,551 feet. As temperatures rose above freezing, there was melting of the ice sheet. Around 337,000 square miles of ice melted during the time period that temperatures were above freezing. All of this of course has made climate scientists concerned. In July, the ice sheet lost 9.37 billion tons of ice from melting per day which is double what it usually lost. If all of the ice melted in Greenland, then global sea levels would rise by 20 feet. An area of high pressure over the region resulted in these warming conditions and these areas of high pressure can persist for days leading to heat waves. Concern remains as temperatures not only rise in Greenland, but globally.