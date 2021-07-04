Guzzo’s Grip on Weather: Elsa

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news, do experiments, and have some fun! This week we are talking about tropical storm Elsa. Now, you may have even seen the memes circulating around on social media already. Elsa is the earliest named “E” storm on record, surpassing the record set in 2020. The old record was July 4th and Elsa formed on July 1st. Another interesting aspect of Elsa’s formation is that it happened in the main development region in the beginning of July. This region is usually host to tropical storms and hurricanes later on in the season such as August and September but not usually in July. Typically, in July, we look for development in the Gulf of Mexico, near the East Coast, and the Lesser Antilles. In fact, Elsa is the second farthest east named storm to form this early in a season. On July 2, Elsa strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and brought impacts to the Lesser Antilles including Barbados which has not been hit by a hurricane in 65 years. Impacts included gusty winds and heavy rain which resulted in some flooding. As for the future of Elsa, the tropical storm is expected to travel through the Caribbean bringing impacts to the Hispaniola, Jamicia, Cuba, and eventually setting eyes on the Gulf of Mexico where Florida could see impacts from Elsa. Intensity of course will vary depending on how much land Elsa interacts with while in the Caribbean, so if you know anyone on the Gulf Coast, make sure they are watching and staying updated. As for us here in the Twin Tiers, things are still relatively early to say but Elsa remnants could bring some moisture to our region by the end of the week.