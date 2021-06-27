Guzzo’s Grip on Weather: Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news, do experiments, and have some fun! This week we are talking about the heat wave out in the Pacific Northwest. The heat wave that is expected to potentially challenge upwards of a hundred record high temperatures. During this historic event, conditions are expected to be life threatening as temperatures reach 30 to 40 degrees above average with highs anticipated to reach the triple digits across multiple states. Now, you might be wondering, what is causing this heat wave? An area of high pressure has moved in and forced the jet stream northward. As a result, air is moving offshore, and down sloping is occurring. What this means is the air is being compressed which this compression requires energy and heat is released as a result. Here are a few examples of the heat, Seattle, Washington is expected to see highs getting near 110 where the average high for this time of the year is in the 70s. Seattle is not the only place feeling the heat, Portland, Oregon is expected to see temperatures near 115 degrees with average highs right now being in the 80s. Relief does not look in sight as temperatures remain unusually elevated for the next week or so. The major heat from this heat wave will linger into Monday. Temperatures getting this high pose a risk to your health, so people out in the Pacific Northwest are asked to stay somewhere cool and cooling centers are actually being opened for people that do not have access to air conditioning. In these situations, it is important to stay hydrated, limit time outside, and stay somewhere air conditioned.