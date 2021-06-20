Guzzo’s Grip on Weather: The 2021 Hurricane Season

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news, do experiments, and have some fun! This week we are talking tropical cyclones! June 1st marked the beginning of the 2021 hurricane season which runs until November 30th. Although the hurricane season starts on June 1st, for the eighth year in a row, a tropical system formed before the start of the hurricane season. Now, a tropical system forming before the start of a hurricane season does not mean the season will be active but this year, NOAA is expecting the hurricane season to be active. On average, there are 14 tropical storms, 7 hurricanes, 3 major hurricanes which are a category 3 or higher. NOAA gives a 60% chance of this season being above average with them forecasting 13-20 tropical storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. Currently, there have been three named storms this season. Anna which formed in the middle of the Atlantic during May, the second named storm, Bill, developed off the Carolinas’ coastline and moved out to sea, and then Claudette. Claudette is the third named storm of the season and made landfall yesterday in Louisiana with 45mph winds. Impacts ranged from 2-3 feet of storm surge, winds gusting to almost 60 mph, a tornado in Alabama, and rainfall totals over 8 inches. It is still early in the season as the peak of hurricane season is not until September 10th and the season does not officially end until November 30th.