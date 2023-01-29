Question: What is the difference between scattered and chance?

Answer: A few years ago a previous “Anna Answers” we talked about the “Probability of Precipitation“, but on next week of “Anna Answers” we will go over it again.

This week we are talking about the different terms we use to describe it.

POP (Percent) Expression 10 Isolated 20 Slight Chance/Scattered 30-50 Chance 60-70+ Likely

