Weather Matters with Matthews (09/12/21): Fall Warming

Hello I am Meteorologist Jacob Matthews with “Weather Matters with Matthews”: Weather that matters for everyone. The United States this past summer has seen extreme heatwaves, especially out in the western regions. Because of the trend in increasing heat, this fall could potentially see an uptick in days above the normal temperature as well. States like Texas and Arizona are among the states having the greatest fall average temperature increases. (next slide). El Paso, TX, for example, is a city with a recorded 5.6 degree increase in average fall temperatures throughout the past 50 years. (next slide) El Paso is also experiencing more warm fall days than normal, with about 38 more days of above-average fall temperatures than 50 years ago. This gives a new ‘normal’ for what to expect temperature-wise during the fall. The more normal these temperatures become, the more normal it will be for people to be concerned about public health risks, such as heat-related illness, pollen allergies and worsening air pollution.