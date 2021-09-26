Weather Matters with Matthews (09/26/21): How extreme heat and drought affects crops

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - The addiction awareness of Steuben County organization developed a new event to provide support for people in the community recovering from addiction. The local organization created Speaker Jam to showcase the importance of recovery in The Southern Tier through the lens of speakers who have fought through addiction.

"I believe addiction is our number one public safety issue. And if you look at the ancillary crimes associated with addiction that drives the criminal justice bus so to speak, and the more we can do to help those that are, are in substance use disorder find their way into recovery, the healthier we're going to be as a county, the healthier we're going to be as a community, and the better we're going to be as a society," said Jim Allard, Sheriff, Steuben County