Weather Matters with Matthews (1/2/22): The Polar Vortex

(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices across the country remain high (and are about to get higher, it seems). Saving money at the pump doesn't just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up.

In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, on Monday and Tuesday, said GasBuddy's lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend – especially on Friday and Saturday.