Weather Matters with Matthews (1/30/22): Bomb Cyclones

This past Saturday, a bomb cyclone has struck much of the northeast United States, causing large amounts of snowfall and higher-than-average wind speeds along the east coast. But what is a bomb cyclone, and how does it typically form?

A bomb cyclone can basically be thought of as a winter hurricane, but they are not the same as regular hurricanes. A regular hurricane diminishes when interacting with colder air, but a bomb cyclone needs colder air to sustain itself. Hurricanes also form in tropical waters during summer and early fall, while bomb cyclones form in the northwestern Atlantic, northwestern Pacific, and sometimes the Mediterranean during winter and early spring.

Bomb cyclones form through a process called “bombogenesis.” This occurs when a cold air mass collides with warm waters. As this happens, the pressure drops significantly and a cyclone forms and intensifies. The pressure needs to drop at least 24 millibars over 24 hours for the cyclone to be classified as a bomb cyclone.

Some of these storms have intensified as rapidly as 60 millibars in 24 hours. A few bomb cyclones have also developed “eyes,” similar to the center of a hurricane. Many nor’easters, like the one that happened on the East Coast this weekend, are the product of bomb cyclones. Be sure to stay connected with your local weather office for storm warnings and watches in case a bomb cyclone is forecasted to hit your area.