Weather Matters with Matthews (10/03/21): Weather Fronts

Hello everyone! Welcome back to another episode of “Weather Matters with Matthews.”

For this episode, I will be talking about weather fronts. You probably see these all the

time when watching a weather forecast on the news, but what are weather fronts and what purpose

do they serve? A weather front is a boundary where two different air masses at the

Earth’s surface interact with each other.

The two air masses have different temperature and moisture characteristics.

Typically, in the Twin Tiers, the air masses that interact with each other

show large differences in temperature. There are four different types of

weather fronts at the surface.

A cold front forms when a cold air mass pushes into a warm air mass.

These fronts move fast, so when the cold and denser air mass interacts with

the warm and less dense air mass, the warm air rises very quickly. The

moisture that flows with the warm air condenses quickly and can produce

large, thick, and puffy storm clouds called “cumulonimbus clouds.” A cold

front is a useful feature that forecasters use when predicting heavy rain,

thunderstorms, and sudden drops in temperature.

A warm front forms when the cooler air mass retreats, and the warmer air moves in.

These fronts do not move as quickly as cold fronts. Therefore the warm air does

not rise as quickly. The clouds that form over this front are typically more

widespread and flat compared to the clouds that form over a cold front. Rain

is also likely to happen in this scenario. In this case, the rain would typically

be light and widespread. Thunderstorms can also happen if the air is unstable

enough.

A stationary front forms when both air masses stay put. This can happen if the

winds blow parallel with the air masses rather than against them. There are often

differences in temperature and wind direction on opposite sides of this front.

These differences can often lead to cloudy weather with rain or snow, especially

if the front is near an area of low pressure.

When a cold front overtakes a warm front, you get a new type of front called

an occluded front. At an occluded front, the cold air mass behind a cold front meets with the cool

air mass ahead of the warm front. The warm air rises and these masses come together.

With an occluded front, you often get tall and flat storm clouds together. The wind

changes quickly and the temperature either rises or drops.

Weather fronts are very useful for forecasting because they help us predict chances for severe weather in our area.