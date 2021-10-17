Weather Matters with Matthews (10/17/21): Watch vs. Warning

Hello everyone! Welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. Today, I will give a brief comparison between a watch and a warning. Yesterday, the Twin Tiers has had some active weather. This resulted in the National Weather Service issuing many watches and warnings. What is the difference between the two?

A watch is issued when the conditions are favorable for severe weather, including severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. This does not mean that severe weather has been reported though. It only suggests that people take action in case a storm occurs.

A warning is issued when severe weather is imminent in the area. In this case, immediate action should be considered. A severe thunderstorm warning, for example, may immediately result in torrential downpours and damaging winds. At that point, it would be wise to take every necessary precaution seriously.

The difference between a watch and a warning is like making a pizza. The watch is like the ingredients. You do not have the pizza, but you do have everything necessary to make the pizza. A severe thunderstorm watch is the same way, because your area does not have a severe thunderstorm, but it has the conditions needed for a thunderstorm to likely occur. The warning is the finished pizza. The pizza exists, and you should take immediate action to eat the pizza so it does not go bad. A severe thunderstorm warning indicates that the thunderstorm exists, and that you should take immediate action so nothing bad happens to you.