Weather Matters With Matthews (11/14/21): What is an Alberta Clipper?

Hello and welcome to another episode of “Weather Matters with Matthews.” As of Sunday, November 14, a weather system known as an “Alberta Clipper” is making its way towards the Twin Tiers.

To know what an Alberta Clipper is, one should know what a clipper system is. A clipper system is a low pressure system that forms within North America during the winter, typically through southern Canada or the Northern U.S. This system often develops in the Canadian Rockies and then moves towards the east or southeast. A common type of clipper system forms in the Canadian Province of Alberta, hence the name, “Alberta Clipper.”



An Alberta Clipper tends to move quickly and can move over or just north of the Great Lakes region. The system also tends to bring in light and moderate snow. The snow is not usually heavy because of gusty winds and fast movement.



An example of an Alberta Clipper can be seen in the video. The snowfall associated with the clipper is mostly affecting the Great Lakes. According to the radar, the snow is ranging from light to moderate. The system also includes gusty winds because of the cold front extending southward.