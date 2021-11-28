Weather Matters with Matthews (11/28/21): What is a snow squall and how should you prepare for one?

Hello and welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. For this episode, I will talk about a severe winter weather phenomenon known as a “snow squall.” A snow squall is a sudden and short-lived surge of heavy snowfall with blowing snow, reduced visibilities, and gusty winds.



Snow squalls are typically dangerous during driving conditions. If driving under one, the quick reduction in visibility and slick conditions can lead to major car accidents. Snow squalls can be more dangerous than blizzards because of how sudden a snow squall appears. A blizzard, on the other hand, typically lasts over three hours. If you plan on traveling during a snow squall event, be sure to leave extra time as visibilities and road conditions rapidly change. Also, reduce your speed, turn on headlights, and avoid slamming your brakes. Doing so may lead to loss of vehicle control. Most importantly: always remain alert to the latest forecast and travel conditions.