Weather Matters With Matthews (2/13/22): Low Pressure Systems

On weather maps presented in the 18 Storm Team forecasts, there are typically big red “L’s” when the satellite and radar graphic shows up. These are referred to as low pressure systems. Whenever these show up, you might ask yourself: What actually happens within a low pressure system?

Low pressure systems form because of the unequal heating on the Earth’s surface, and the heating comes from the Sun. Areas where the air is warmed often have lower pressure because the warm air rises. These areas are called low pressure systems. Surface winds blow towards the low pressure, and the air rises where the winds meet. This is called “convergence.” The winds do not just blow straight towards the low pressure system though. Because of the Earth’s rotation and the Coriolis effect, winds swirl counterclockwise around a low pressure system in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. This is called “cyclonic flow.”

As the air rises, the water vapor within it condenses, forming clouds and often precipitation. There is also a stark difference in temperature around a low pressure system due to the swirling winds. The air north of a low pressure system in the Northern Hemisphere is often cooler due to northeasterly winds, while the air south of a low pressure system is often warmer due to southwesterly winds. This can help forecasters determine which areas will either get snow, rain, or a wintry mix. Be sure to consult your local forecast office on where a possible low pressure system is relative to your location.