Weather Matters With Matthews (2/20/22): Types of Snowflakes

This article explains the different types of snowflakes you may find during winter. There is no exact number for how many different kinds of snowflakes there are, but for now, focus will be brought to eight types of snowflakes that are the most common.

The first kind of snowflake in this list is called a stellar dendrite (fig. 1). These are the most recognizable snow crystals. They are called stellar dendrites because of their star-like appearance and their tree-like branches or side branches. These crystals can easily be spotted on your sleeve during a snowy day and the best ones appear when the weather is quite cold, about 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Columns and needles (fig. 2) appear when the temperature is not as cold, but still cold enough to produce snow crystals. These crystals form at around 21 degrees Fahrenheit and can be quite common. They are easy to miss because of their small size though.

The next snow crystal is a very interesting one. These are called capped columns (fig. 3). These are not as common as regular columns and dendrites, but they can be easy to spot if the right conditions are met. These crystals form through different temperatures when falling. First, the columns form in temperatures around 21 degrees Fahrenheit, and then plates grow on the ends of the columns at temperatures around 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fernlike stellar dendrites (fig. 4) are like regular stellar dendrites, only larger and leafier. There are more side branches on these crystals that resemble the branches of a fern, hence the name “fernlike.” The branches mostly run parallel to their neighboring branches. These are also the largest snow crystals with diameters that can reach up to 5 millimeters.

Diamond dust crystals (fig. 5) are tiny snow crystals that look like sparking dust in the sunlight. These are the smallest snow crystals and are not much larger than the diameter of a human hair. They commonly take the shape of a hexagonal prism and are found in bitter cold weather.

Triangular crystals (fig. 6) are one of the more unusual shapes for snow crystals. These small crystals typically form through aerodynamical effects and are shaped like truncated triangles. Sometimes branches can sprout from the six corners depending on how cold the weather is.

Twelve-branched snowflakes (fig. 7) form when two small six-branched crystals collide in mid-air. These might look like a rarity, but they are actually not too hard to find if you keep an eye out for them. Try looking for them during heavy snowfall events.

The last type of snow crystal shown in this article is called “rime” (fig. 8). These crystals form as frozen water droplets when the droplets freeze upon contact with another snow crystal. A snow crystal may have no rime, a few rime droplets, or so many rime droplets that the crystal is covered in it. Blobs of rime are called “graupel,” or soft hail.

The next time you go outside on a snowy day, try looking at your sleeve for snowflakes. You may be surprised by all the different types you can find in one day.

Figure 1: Stellar Dendrite. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Figure 2: Columns and Needles. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Figure 3: Capped Column. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Figure 4: Fernlike Stellar Dendrite. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Diamond Dust Crystals. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Triangular Crystals. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.

Twelve-Branched Snowflake. Courtesy of snowcrystals.com.