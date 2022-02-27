Weather Matters With Matthews (2/27/22): Taking a closer look at jet streams

Jet streams are narrow bands of relatively strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, upper levels meaning thousands of feet up in the air. The winds blow from west to east in jet streams but often shift to the north and south. The west to east motion of the winds in the jet stream exists because of the earth’s rotation. Without the earth’s rotation, warm air would just rise from the equator and move towards the poles.

The location of the jet stream can be found over areas of high or low pressure, or over areas where the air is sinking or rising. They are also found in between warm and cold air masses. For example, the temperate air, which typically ranges from latitudes 30° N/S and 50° N/S, is much warmer than the polar air, which typically ranges from latitudes 50° N/S and the poles.

The speed of jet streams are also dependent on the difference in temperature between the warm and cold air masses. The larger the difference in temperature, the faster the jet stream. For example, think of one condition where the polar air high in the atmosphere is negative 60 degrees Fahrenheit and the temperate air is negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Compare that to the condition where the polar air is negative 70 degrees and the temperate air is 0 degrees. The difference in the first condition is 40 degrees while the difference in the second is 70 degrees. The faster jet stream would be in the second condition.

The location of the jet streams vary throughout the year. The jet streams can dip north or south due to the location of high or low pressure systems or seasonal changes. During the winter in the northern hemisphere, the jet stream shifts southward. This is because the average latitude of the jet stream moves towards the equator when the daytime hours are not as long. As the jet stream moves southward, the northern U.S. stays to the north of the jet and is met with cooler conditions. Jet streams are typically stronger in the wintertime because the hot and cold air boundaries are more pronounced in winter. The polar jet, located between latitudes 50°-60° N/S, can reach wind speeds greater than 275 MPH during winter.