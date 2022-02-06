Weather Matters With Matthews (2/6/22): High Pressure Systems

The big blue H’s seen on our weather maps are referred to as high pressure systems. You might be wondering what kind of weather is associated with high pressure systems and how these systems interact with other systems.

A zone of high pressure occurs when winds at high altitudes converge. The cold air at this altitude sinks towards the surface, building up air close to the ground. This zone of increased air near the surface is why the term “high pressure” is used.

A lack of cloud cover is typically associated with high pressure systems. For clouds to form, you need rising moisture-laden warm air to cool and aerosols for the water to collect on. The moisture eventually condenses to form clouds. Sinking cold air, on the other hand, inhibits cloud formation as it warms up and compresses near the surface. This is why clear and dry conditions are usually found at high pressure systems.

Air tends to flow from high pressure to low pressure, so when a zone of high pressure interacts with a zone of low pressure, air flows outward from the high pressure system and towards the low pressure system. The air does not flow perfectly straight, though. Thanks to an effect caused by the Earth’s rotation, known as the Coriolis effect, the air tends to flow in a spiral-like direction.

In the Northern Hemisphere, air flows clockwise in high pressure systems, while in the Southern Hemisphere, the air flows counterclockwise. Winds coming from the north bring in cooler air on the east side of a high pressure system in the Northern Hemisphere, while winds from the south bring in warmer air on the west side. This makes high pressure systems a useful tool for forecasting dry weather as well as differences in air temperatures.