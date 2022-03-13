Weather Matters With Matthews (3/13/22): Ice jams in early spring

Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather is finally underway. However, some features of cold and winter-like weather may still hold out early on in the spring season. One of these features, which occurs along the rivers here in New York State, is an ice jam.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, ice jams are an accumulation of ice at a given location in a river which restricts the flow of water. They occur from the early winter to late spring throughout parts of the country. Ice jams can typically pop up as freeze-up jams in early winter and break-up jams in early spring. Break-up jams are what we can expect now as the average temperatures across New York State begin to rise.

Ice jams can occur near river bends, mouths of tributaries, or downstream of dams and upstream of bridges or obstructions. Once an ice jam is formed, water is held back from flowing downstream and can rise several feet in a matter of minutes. Freeze-up jams can cause flooding to occur upstream from the jam while break-up jams can cause flooding to occur downstream when the jam fully breaks apart.

Residents should never attempt to cross flooded roads or drive around barricades, as the ice jam could potentially break apart and flow down the flooding zone, causing damage. Be sure to stay in touch with your local weather forecasting office for any potential flooding alerts that could happen. If the alert is issued in early spring, always remember that broken ice jams can likely occur on the roads as well.