With the Spring season finally here and warmer weather underway, thunderstorms are more likely to happen in the northern parts of the United States, including here in the Twin Tiers. As of now, thunderstorms are already happening down south because it is already much warmer down there. This leaves the question: Why do thunderstorms typically form where the conditions are much warmer?

Thunderstorms are formed through the process of atmospheric convection. Atmospheric convection is the result of a large temperature difference from the surface of the earth to the upper atmosphere. This large temperature difference leads to instability. If the air near the ground is much warmer than the air above, than the warm air rises within the cooler air due to its lower density, similar to hot air balloons. Clouds form as the relatively warmer air carries moisture within the cooler air. As the moist air rises, it cools and causes some of the water vapor in the rising parcel of air to condense. A type of energy called latent heat of vaporization is released as the water vapor cools, which allows the rising parcel of air to cool less than the surrounding air, continuing the cloud’s ascension. If enough instability is in the air, the cloud can ascend far enough to become a tall, cumulonimbus cloud, which supports lightning and thunder.

All thunderstorms, regardless of type, go through three stages. The developing stage is seen in the figure below, where an updraft of warm, moist air is present.

Figure showing the stages of a thunderstorm’s life. Photo Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The mature stage happens when the cloud greatly expands across all three dimensions in the atmosphere. The cloud becomes heavy enough to result in a downdraft, which is typically in the form of precipitation. The dissipating stage is when the downdraft becomes great enough that much of the cloud starts to disappear high in the atmosphere. The most likely occurrences of lightning and thunder happen where precipitation is heaviest within the cloud. This is something that forecasters keep in mind when predicting the timing and location of thunderstorm activity.