On April 24th, the high in Elmira has reached near 80 degrees. That may seem a little early for temperatures to reach that high in this part of the country, but in fact, it is more common than the average person might think.

In Elmira, the average maximum temperature is around 81 degrees Fahrenheit. This is based on only 40 non-consecutive years of data recorded, so the average could likely be even higher than this. The hottest recorded day in Elmira during the month of April was back in 2009. The day was April 27th, which was likely a dry and sunny day given that no precipitation was recorded on that day as well.

Graphic showing the average maximum temperature for the month of April in Elmira and the hottest April in Elmira on record. Information courtesy of SC ACIS.

How often does it go over 80 degrees in Elmira during April? Based on data recorded for 40 non-consecutive years, there have been 25 years where the maximum temperature has reached or gone over 80 degrees in April. The other 15 years only saw an April maximum temperature reach below 80 degrees. The chance of an 80 degree day in April in Elmira is higher now than it has been in nearly the past 100 years.

On hot days like these, the type of weather can be hard to predict. It can either be just a sunny day, or there could be enough moisture in the air for thunderstorms to develop. Either way, given the data, there is a good chance the April maximum temperature will reach 80 degrees in Elmira next year as well as the following year.