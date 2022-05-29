As we soon wrap up another month of 2022, let’s discuss how hot Elmira can get during the month of May. At this point, the weather typically starts to feel more summer-like. Days where the temperature is at least 90 degrees Fahrenheit are more common than the previous months.

According to data based on 42 non-consecutive years, 18 of those years have a May temperature higher than or equal to 90 degrees recorded in Elmira. The other 24 have only a maximum temperature less than 90 degrees recorded during May. The days when the maximum temperature reached over 90 degrees are typically more humid compared to other days, with a heat index making the temperature feel a few degrees higher.

Throughout the recorded data of 42 non-consecutive years, the highest the maximum temperature ever went during May in Elmira was 94 degrees. This was achieved back on May 28, 2016, and is nearly 20 degrees above the average maximum temperature for that day. The day was likely humid, but no precipitation was recorded. Overall, the average maximum temperature during May in Elmira is around 88 degrees, 7 degrees higher than the April average, but 5 degrees lower than the June average.

Despite this data, May is still not over, so there is still a chance for this data to change. Check your local forecast office for any updates on what to expect this week before we head into a new month.