As of January 29th, 2023, Elmira has received 5.5 inches of snowfall throughout the month. The lowest January snowfall recorded in Elmira is a trace, an amount greater than zero, but too small to be measured in a rain gauge. This happened back in 1934.

The most recent decade with the highest number of January snowfalls less than 10 inches happened back in the 1980s. This happened 8 out of 10 times within the decade.

We may not reach a record this year, but there could still be a chance for the 2020s to become the next decade with the most January snowfalls less than 10 inches. It already happened two times: 2020 and 2021. It will likely happen a third time after January 2023 is over.