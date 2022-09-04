Meteorologists and climatologists define the seasons differently from how they are defined by the general public. The general public follows the “astronomical” seasons while the meteorologists and climatologists follow the “meteorological” seasons. What is the difference between the two?

Think of the astronomical seasons as the seasons of the year that start on the 20th, 21st, or 22nd day of the month, starting in March and changing every three months. This is what we typically see written on a calendar each year. The astronomical seasons are:

Based on the position of Earth relative to the sun

Considered by the Earth’s tilt and the sun’s alignment over the equator

The meteorological seasons start differently. These seasons start on the first day of the month, starting in March and changing every three months. The meteorological seasons are:

Based on the annual temperature cycle

Considered by the general temperature for each season. Winter is typically the coldest time of the year, summer is the warmest, and spring and fall are transition seasons.

Why does it matter?

This type of calendar matters not just for meteorology, but also for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes. This is because the meteorological seasons are more consistent, ranging from 90 days for winter of a non-leap year to 92 days for spring and summer. With less variation in season length and season start, it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics, such as temperature and precipitation.