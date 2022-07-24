The National Weather Service releases different heat alerts during the summer throughout the country depending on how severe the situation is predicted. These alerts include heat advisories, excessive heat warnings, and excessive heat watches. For each alert, different criteria must be met.

Heat Advisory : In Pennsylvania, heat index values must reach 100-104°F for a heat advisory to be issued. For New York, the values are 95-104°F. The heat index has to remain at or above criteria for at least 2 hours.

Excessive Heat Warning : Heat index values must reach at least 105°F for an excessive heat warning to be issued anywhere in the country. The heat index has to remain at or above criteria for at least 2 hours.

Excessive Heat Watch: Issued when Heat Warning criteria is possible 1 to 2 days in advance. The possibilities have to be 50% to 79%.

Why does it matter?

It is always a good idea to know each of these weather alerts and what they mean. Anyone can be affected by heat if the right precautions are not taken, so always be prepared ahead of time. It is also important to remember that, no matter what alert is issued, young children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to heat. Limit outdoor exposure for them as much as possible to avoid serious heat-related illnesses.