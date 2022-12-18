Snow totals in the Twin Tiers ranged from 1 to 8 inches after last week’s storm. Visibilities were reduced when the snow came down, but was it enough to cause a blizzard?

According to the National Weather Service, one requirement for a blizzard is sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph. The snow blowing around the area due to the high winds should result in visibilities less than a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours.

Answer:

On Thursday December 15th at approximately 5 PM, wind gusts reached a maximum of 23 mph in Elmira. The visibility reached a minimum of a half mile the following day. Despite the amount of snow we have seen and the hazardous driving conditions associated with the storm, a blizzard did not happen in Elmira from Thursday December 15th to Friday December 16th.