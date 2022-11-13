(Note: The audio in the video is a little messed up. For example, it will sound like Jacob is saying “no” instead of “snow.”)

Here’s a look at the four different types of precipitation you can encounter during Winter and how they can occur:

Rain:

For rain showers to occur, the temperature profile from the ground up to the cloud base is typically above 32 degrees. Sometimes the temperature at the ground can be slightly lower and the rain will not have enough time to freeze before it hits the ground. It can still be called rain in that scenario.

Freezing Rain:

Freezing rain occurs when a small part of the temperature profile close to the ground is less than 32 degrees, but a large part is over 32 degrees. The rain is freezing while falling and can likely cause black ice when on the ground.

Sleet:

Sleet occurs when a small part of the temperature profile close to the cloud base is less than 32 degrees, but the rest of the precipitation type’s journey is falling through air less than 32 degrees. This is basically rain that completely refreezes into ice pellets before hitting the ground.

Snow:

Snow occurs when the temperature profile is typically less than 32 degrees from the cloud base to the ground. The temperature close to the ground does not always have to be less than 32, as the snow showers may not have enough time to melt before hitting the ground. Snow accumulation has a lower chance in that case though.