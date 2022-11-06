Heading out for a drive on a dark and foggy morning? Check out these tips before you go:

Slow down. Give yourself more time to check your surroundings.

Turn on your low beams. High beams can be reflected from the fog and back to you, making it even harder to see.

Do not pass or change lanes unless absolutely necessary

Turn off your headlights and use parking brake when pulling over. This can help you avoid getting hit by others who may not realize you were pulling over.

Why it matters:

This past week, from October 30th to November 5th, an excess amount of moisture in the Twin Tiers has led to fog forming across the region. This resulted in dangerous conditions, especially when driving early in the morning. Driving in foggy and dark weather can increase the chances for an accident, which is why it is important to follow these safety tips if you must go out for a drive.