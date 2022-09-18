The fall season is starting this week, which means it is going to get cooler for a lot of people. There are two types of weather terminology to look out for soon: frost and freeze.

Frost:

Frost can occur when the temperatures fall in the mid to upper 30s. It is a localized phenomena that can vary in occurrence based on shade, wind, and other factors. Frost becomes more widespread when the temperature falls below 32 degrees overnight. The National Weather Service issues a frost advisory any time a frost may likely occur.

Freeze:

A freeze is possible when temperatures drop below 32 degrees overnight. A hard freeze is a bit more extreme, with temperatures falling below 28 degrees overnight. The National Weather Service issues a freeze warning any time a freeze may likely occur.

Why it matters

For those who have an outdoor garden, you may want to start looking out for any frost or ice on the ground. This can easily harm your plants if no action is taken. Protect your plants from frost and ice by bringing your plants inside. You can also cover them with a light fabric, water the soil before it gets colder, or use a heater.