Hurricane Ian has struck millions this past week as it formed into a Category 4 Hurricane while making landfall in Florida. The storm also caused significant damage in the Carolinas after recharging in the Atlantic. Like all hurricanes, Hurricane Ian was formed from the following ingredients:

Ocean water with sea surface temperatures over 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Rising humid air with little wind shear (the change in wind speed over height)

Cloud cover at least 15,000 feet from the surface

Before becoming a hurricane, the storm goes through two phases while developing:

Tropical depression – storm with organized clouds and thunderstorms and wind speeds less than 38 MPH

Tropical storm – storm with organized clouds and thunderstorms and wind speeds between 39 and 73 MPH

A hurricane forms when wind speeds reach 74 MPH. The result is an intense circulation of clouds and thunderstorms. Major hurricanes happen when wind speeds reach at least 111 MPH. These kinds of hurricanes are classified as Category 3 or higher.

Why it matters

Hurricanes matter for everyone regardless of where they live. Whether you are safe from the storm or about to be within the vicinity, you should always try to help as much as you can. Send in donations or help friends evacuate when or after a hurricane strikes.