We are getting closer to the start of Spring, but winter weather still greatly affects the Twin Tiers during early and mid March. The Twin Tiers still gets snowfall in the third month of the year, and it is typically not as much snowfall as other months during Winter, especially January.

Based on twenty-year snowfall data, Elmira has gotten an average of 9.78 inches in January and 7.04 inches in March. The March to January snowfall ratio in this case is about 72 percent.

Twenty-year data in Corning shows an average of 11.16 inches of snowfall in January and 8.34 inches in March. The March to January snowfall ratio in this case is about 75 percent.

Corning typically gets more snow for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons is elevation. Corning’s elevation is about 70 feet higher than Elmira’s. The higher elevation means more snow can accumulate on the ground before melting.

Overall, in the Twin Tiers, the total amount of snowfall in March is about 70 to 75 percent of the total snowfall in January, according to data from the past twenty years. This could likely change depending on how severe winter storms get in the future.