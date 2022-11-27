A warm, summer-like day in November may be rare in Elmira compared to days where the high is in the 40’s or 50’s, but it is not that uncommon. According to data from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, a maximum November temperature of at least 70 degrees has been recorded 19 times. A high of 80 degrees has only been accomplished once.

Earlier this month, on November 6th, the high temperature reached 78 degrees, which broke the record for the day, but not for the month. This temperature is just 2 degrees below the record high for the month of November in Elmira. A high of 80 degrees was achieved on November 1st, 1950.

Why this matters

For both of these days, it was quite sunny, but a cold front soon followed. The highs for the following days were at least 10 degrees lower. Conditions were then closer to normal as they should be. Unusual weather events like these can help us forecasters determine if there will be something in the following days that will bring the weather back in balance.