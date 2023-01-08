Two weeks ago, Elmira has dealt with an arctic blast. This past week, however, we saw a change in pace for the new year. Atmospheric ridging has pushed the polar jet stream northward, leaving room for warming air to filter into the area. This leads to the question for this week, “What is the warmest it has been in January for Elmira?”

Answer:

Highest temperature ever accomplished: 69°F in January 1950

The highest temperature for January 2023, so far, is 56 degrees. This was accomplished on January 4th and 5th.