The UV Index (short for ultraviolet index) is a next day forecast of the amount of UV radiation expected to reach the earth’s surface when the sun is highest in the sky. The sun is typically at its highest in the beginning of the afternoon.

Besides the elevation of the sun, other factors are also considered when discussing the UV Index, including the amount of ozone in the stratosphere, and cloud cover. Less ozone can lead to a higher UV Index and more cloud cover can lead to a lower UV Index. In all cases when the sun is at its highest in the sky, the UV Index is at its greatest during the day.

Why it matters:

It matters to know what the UV Index is because the higher the value, the greater the chances for skin damaging UV radiation. In the case when the UV Index is 8, or very high, a sun burn can occur within the next 15 to 25 minutes while exposed outdoors. Overexposure to UV radiation can also lead to skin cancers as a result of frequent burns. If you see the UV Index for tomorrow as “high” or “very high,” there is a good chance that you should limit outdoor time as much as possible to avoid serious heat-related injury.