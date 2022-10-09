The season for tornadoes may be over, but always remember this: tornadoes can occur at any time and any place. The most damaging tornadoes can form from supercells, or rotating thunderstorms, and have been reported in all 50 states. If a tornado ever happens to form near you, remember these tips:
- Seek shelter immediately
- Avoid rooms that have windows, doors, and outside walls
- If you have one, stay in your underground basement (the safest area) while the tornado is passing by
- If you do not have an underground basement, a room in the middle of the house (hallway, closet, etc.) should work just fine
- Cover yourself with blankets or mattresses for extra protection
Why it matters
It is always important to keep these tips in mind because you may never know when or where a tornado could strike. It is also difficult to determine the exact path of the tornado. Either way, stay underground so you do not get swept off the ground.