The season for tornadoes may be over, but always remember this: tornadoes can occur at any time and any place. The most damaging tornadoes can form from supercells, or rotating thunderstorms, and have been reported in all 50 states. If a tornado ever happens to form near you, remember these tips:

Seek shelter immediately

Avoid rooms that have windows, doors, and outside walls

If you have one, stay in your underground basement (the safest area) while the tornado is passing by

If you do not have an underground basement, a room in the middle of the house (hallway, closet, etc.) should work just fine

Cover yourself with blankets or mattresses for extra protection

Why it matters

It is always important to keep these tips in mind because you may never know when or where a tornado could strike. It is also difficult to determine the exact path of the tornado. Either way, stay underground so you do not get swept off the ground.