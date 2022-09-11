The fall season is approaching, which means temperature changes and possibly weather pattern changes as well. A severe weather threat many people have to look out for during the fall season is damaging winds. Here are the different types of damaging winds that can occur in the Twin Tiers.

Straight Line-Wind: any kind of thunderstorm wind that is not associated with rotation. It is commonly used to differentiate from tornadic winds.

Downdraft: a small-scale column of air that rapidly sinks toward the ground.

Macro burst: a burst of strong winds moving outward near the surface. This occurs when a strong downdraft reaches the surface. This works similarly to how water behaves when it comes out of a faucet and sprays outward in a sink. Winds from a macro burst can sometimes produce damage similar to a tornado. Size – larger than 4 kilometers.

Microburst: a short-lived (5 to 10 minutes) burst of strong winds moving outward near the surface. Size – less than 4 kilometers. Wind speeds can reach up to 100 miles per hour. A microburst can either be wet or dry, with the former accompanied by heavy precipitation at the surface and the latter accompanied by little or no precipitation.

Why does it matter?

Knowing these types of damaging winds is important because strong winds should not be underestimated. The safest place to be when damaging winds are present is inside and away from windows. Be sure to trim trees near your house, repair loose siding and shutters, and secure loose items.