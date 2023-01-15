There are two common types of Nor’easters that occur in the U.S. every year: Miller Type A and Miller Type B. More details below:

Miller Type A:

A Nor’easter follows a Miller Type A pattern when a low pressure system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. This low pressure system then flows along the East Coast with a decaying cold front. Once it reaches New York State, the northeasterly winds from the system can result in a chance of snow showers. A famous example of a Miller Type A storm is the Superstorm of 1993.

Miller Type B:

A Nor’easter follows a Miller Type B pattern when a low pressure system develops inland within the U.S. The system moves toward the East Coast and redevelops by gathering more moisture from the Atlantic. This can also result in a chance of snow due to strong northeasterly winds. Another Miller Type B storm is expected to develop this week, but we will most likely get a wintry mix and rain rather than snow.