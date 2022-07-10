A few weeks back on “Weather Matters With Matthews,” the heat index and its importance for preventing heat-related illnesses was discussed. This week, another safety measure that is used during hot and humid days will be discussed: the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT).

The WBGT was invented in the 1950s in response to rising heat casualties occurring in the United States armed services. Nowadays, the WBGT is used more and more by athletic programs to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses on the field.

Like the heat index, WBGT is derived from the air temperature and relative humidity. However, the effects of wind, cloud cover, and sun angle are also considered when calculating WBGT. Maximum WBGT values are achieved on a quiet day with full sun and little wind. To measure WBGT accurately, a heat stress tracker that monitors WBGT is recommended.

Here are important tips to consider when doing outdoor activities under different WBGT values:

<82.0 WBGT – Normal activities. Provide 10 minutes of separate breaks for each hour of practice.

82.0-86.9 WBGT – Use discretion for intense, prolonged exercise. Provide at least 3 separate rest breaks each hour for a minimum of 4 minutes each.

87.0-89.9 WBGT – Maximum length of participation should be 2 hours. 20 minutes of rest breaks for all sports.

90.0-92.0 WBGT – Maximum length of participation should be 1 hour. 30 minutes of rest breaks for all sports.

>92.0 WBGT – No outdoor workouts. Delay practice until a cooler WBGT level is reached.

Excessive heat warnings that are issued by the National Weather Service are typically associated with high WBGT values. Be sure to contact your local forecast office for more information before stepping outside on a hot summer day.