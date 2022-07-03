A derecho (pronounced “deh-RAY-cho”) is a widespread wind storm where rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms occur. The damage a derecho can cause is typically directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. If the swath is more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour, the event can be classified as a derecho.

For a derecho to develop, a bow echo would have to typically form. A bow echo can arise from a cluster of thunderstorms or a single strong storm, and is in the shape of a crossbow when appearing on radar. The horizontal winds associated with a bow echo increase in speed with height and vary little in direction. As cool, dense air spreads outward, it forces the lighter, warm and moist air upwards along the leading edge of the gust front.

The figures above show the three steps to derecho formation. Photo courtesy: National Weather Service.

The rain formed by the newer storms strengthens the surrounding cool air. This helps intensify the inflow of air from the back side of the developing storm complex and introduces a downward transport of fast winds from aloft. These processes combined help the derecho attain a nearly steady-state condition, which increases the longevity and strength of the system. Over time, the line of storms continue to increase in coverage and accelerate as either one large bow echo or multiple smaller bow echoes.

Derechos can be hard to forecast because of the environment they thrive in. High pressure surrounding the formation of a derecho is associated with a layer of sinking air that inhibits thunderstorm formation. Many times, these features are very subtle and hard to predict. Therefore, a progressive derecho can quickly develop with little warning. Derechos usually form over the Midwest from May to August, so if you live there or are visiting the area, always consult the local forecast office for updates.