When measuring snow, sometimes the snow melts on the ground because part of the surface is still too warm for snow to fully accumulate up to an inch. When this happens, the snow continually melts and the accumulation never reaches one tenth of an inch on the measuring surface. Snowfall in this scenario should be recorded as a trace.

If you plan on recording snowfall and you notice a trace, be sure to record “snow has melted” when writing remarks. Also, be sure to take up to four measurements in one day if possible. This should reflect the greatest accumulation of new snow observed since the last snowfall observation. The best areas to measure snowfall are spaces clear of trees and high winds.