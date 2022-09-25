The fall season is back, and so is the beauty of peak fall foliage. According to smokymountains.com, fall foliage will reach its peak in many parts of the United States throughout October this year. The forecast is not 100% accurate, but it gives travelers an idea of where and when to go to see the best variety of leaf colors.

In the beginning of October, expect to see peak fall foliage in some of the northernmost areas of the country, including the Adirondacks. You do not have to go all the way up north at this time though. Other areas that experience cool weather, including the Rockies and the Smokies, could likely see peak fall foliage early in October because temperature is one of the factors that affects leaf colors in the fall.

Later in October, the peak fall foliage map slowly moves southward into more areas of the country. This is because these areas are getting less sunlight over time, another factor that affects leaf colors in the fall. By Halloween, every part of the United States is expected to have some degree of fall foliage.

Why it matters

Many people love seeing the red, yellow, and orange leaves on the trees from September to November every year. Forecasters track the many factors, including sunlight and temperature, that affect the leaves changing colors so that they know where and when the best fall foliage is. Be sure to check the forecast before going out and taking pictures this season.